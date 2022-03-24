HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police released surveillance video in the deadly shooting of a store clerk in a robbery of a convenience store on Sunday in northeast Houston.

Houston police were called to the V Stop Food Mart on 6566 Homestead Road on Sunday morning and found a store clerk in the back office with a gunshot wound. Medics attempted to save the victim’s life, but the man died at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old John Dias.

Picture of the suspect from surveillance video (Houston Police Department)

Surveillance video released by HPD showed the suspect walking into the store, pulling a gun at the register and then running off.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes. He also had a hoodie over his head and was wearing a black face mask.

Police have not yet reached a motive in the case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.