WATCH LIVE: Police officer killed in Houston helicopter crash to be honored at funeral today

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Family and friends of a police officer killed in a helicopter crash in Houston last weekend are paying their respects to him today.

The funeral for Jason Knox begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Houston’s First Baptist Church.

Officer Jason Knox, 35, was sworn in as a HPD officer in June 2012.



He was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division and the Office of Public Affairs before joining the Air & Marine Division in January 2019.



Knox, a tactical flight officer, and Houston Police Department pilot Chase Cormier were called to investigate reports of bodies floating in a nearby bayou in the early hours of May 2.

The helicopter crashed at an apartment complex at about 2 a.m., killing Knox. Cormier survived the crash and is recovering in hospital.

Police chief Art Acevedo said Knox is survived by a wife and two young children.

“We’re going to miss him. He had a heart of gold, integrity second to none,” Acevedo said.

Social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic will be in place during Knox’s funeral.

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another helicopter that was flying over the scene of the crash.

Investigators believe Josue Trajedo fired at least five shots from two different locations. He is charged with aggravated assault and tampering, but detectives believe he did not cause the initial crash.