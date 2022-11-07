Sen. Ted Cruz hit by beer can during Astros’ World Series victory parade (Image courtesy: @Natural_I3eauty via Storyful)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Houston Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man who police said threw a beer can at Senator Ted Cruz on Monday.

It happened during the victory parade celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series win. HPD tweeted that a beer can was thrown at the Senator while he was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith Street.

The can hit Cruz in the chest and neck area. He did not need medical attention, according to police.

HPD officers arrested the man accused of throwing the can without incident, and he faces assault charges. HPD tweeted the suspect’s name and booking photo will be released to the public once chargers are formally filed.

Twitter users tweeted video of the incident in response to HPD’s tweet about the arrest.