One person hospitalized, suspect in custody in school shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A school administrator was shot and is expected to survive after being shot during a school shooting in southwest Houston. Now a 25-year-old former student is in custody.

The man armed with a large rifle, fired shots inside through the locked front door of YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday afternoon, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. The administrator was shot in the back and transported in serious condition to the Medical Center in downtown Houston to undergo surgery.

The suspect surrendered and is in custody after police responded to the shooting on Friday afternoon. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said “a complete search of the school was conducted to make sure no one else was hiding.”

The scene settle down after 2PM after parents rushed to pick up their kids.

12:30PM Police tweeted they received reports of an active shooting situation at the 4400 block of Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke, where the YES Prep Southwest Secondary School is located. More than 1,000 students attend the campus. It’s a grade 6-12 campus.

As of 12:45 p.m. students were let out of classes at the school. Police staged an area at West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke for parents to pick up their children. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that parents should not go to the school to pick up their kids.

A spokesperson with the school later said that no students were involved or injured in the incident and a school administrator was transported to the hospital. The shooting happened near the front entry of the school.

Houston police chief Troy Finner is expected to speak with the media soon.

As the scene unfolded, YES Prep Southwest posted the following on their Facebook page: