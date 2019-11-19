Police investigating fatal shooting outside Walmart in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a Walmart in Kerrville early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post at 12:19 a.m. from the Kerrville Police Department, the shooting happened at a Walmart located at 1216 Junction Highway.

Police say there is one reported victim and officers are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

Police closed State Highway 173 between State highway 16 and Loop 534. They are asking everyone to avoid the area as they continue the investigation.

This is a developing story.