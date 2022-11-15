SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A stack of flyers with “unsubstantiated threats of possible explosions” were found in a Texas State University building Tuesday morning, according to Texas State Police.

The flyers pointed the threats to four campus buildings, Jowers, Theatre, Chemistry and Education, over the next three days, the post reads.

“At this time, no credible threat to campus has been identified. Out of an abundance of caution, however, there will be an increased police presence on-campus as the situation is being investigated,” the post reads.

Police said they swept the buildings and outlying areas. The buildings are not being evacuated and university activities continue as scheduled. University police said it is collaborating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), UT Austin Police Department, Homeland Security and the FBI.