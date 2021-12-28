No new leads ‘disheartening’ in San Antonio missing 3-year-old case

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — San Antonio police say they have received no new leads that would help them find Lina Sardar Khil, who’s been missing more than a week, but they are still searching and continue to receive tips.

Lina Sardar Khil is 3-years-old and was last seen Dec. 20 at a playground in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was issued for her later that day.

Investigators have honed in on a time between 4:49 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. where they don’t have visibility of Lina from cameras or other sources. They ask anyone who has information about seeing her during this specific time to contact police at (210) 207-7660.

Police and FBI teams have searched the area near the playground and shut down the initial onsite command center because they’ve exhausted what they can do there, according to Chief William McManus. He said K-9 teams are searching nearby greenbelts and investigators are pouring over videos and interviews.

“We have no new leads that would take us to where Lina is or what might have happened to her but I want to emphasize we have not lessened the intensity of this investigation,” McManus said Tuesday.

Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, said the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

McManus confirmed police are still treating this as a missing persons case and not an abduction “unless evidence leads us otherwise.” He added investigators are “looking at some people,” but did not provide any specifics.

“It’s disheartening that we haven’t found anything that leads us closer to Lina,” McManus said. “There’s nothing we haven’t done to try to find her.”

Missing 3-year-old from San Antonio

In the initial Amber Alert, officials described Lina as: