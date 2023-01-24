BELTON, Texas– The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.

The man was identified as Eric Martinets, 30, of Taylor, the release said.

At approximately 11 a.m., Jan. 20, Belton PD received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River, near the Interstate 35 bridge.

Police were able to confirm Martinets matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. However, the next of kin had to be notified before, the release said.

Martinets’ body had a head injury consistent with a high fall, and his body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to confirm the cause of the death, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.