Police arrest man in Lake Travis boating while intoxicated crash

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested after crashing a boat into an island Thursday night on Lake Travis.

The man is identified as Cody Luckie, 25.

The Texas Game Wardens said Friday morning the boat hit an island in front of Arkansas Bend around 9:30 p.m., sending one of the four people into the air. That person had a cut on their forehead.

Wardens towed the boat to a marina and gave the driver a field sobriety test. That person was arrested and charged with Boating While Intoxicated.

The Texas Game Wardens and boating accident reconstruction team are investigating.

The levels at Lake Travis are about 658.88 feet, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.