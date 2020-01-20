Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Texas authorities say a manhunt is underway after two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting inside a San Antonio club.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tells WOAI-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.

WATCH: Chief McManus provides media preliminary information on shooting with multiple victims on the 1000 block of Avenue B. ➡️➡️ https://t.co/iIiYcTDXqb — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 20, 2020

One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.