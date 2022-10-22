SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KXAN) – On Friday, Highline Hospitality Partners announced plans to open a Margaritaville resort in South Padre. The resort was inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

The company was preparing to convert the Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a Margaritaville resort.

The Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island, located at 310 Padre Boulevard, is set to open its doors to guests in spring 2023.

“The resort will feature 200 rooms and suites as well as beachfront residence condos in one, two, or three-bedroom configurations. The property is the only all-ocean view resort in the area, boasting a private balcony and views of the Gulf of Mexico in every room,” the company said.

In April, Margaritaville and Minto Communities USA announced that Latitude Margaritaville communities are expanding to Texas.