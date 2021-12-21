Plane collides with paraglider in Fort Bend County, at least 1 dead

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39/KXAN) – Fort Bend County and federal authorities are investigating a small plane collision that killed at least one person in Fulshear Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash scene near the Brazos River. DPS said the Federal Aviation Administration was also responding to the crash.

@TxDPSSoutheast is responding to a fatal plane crash in Fort Bend County.



The crash occurred near Fulshear.



The FAA has been notified and is responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/7rLCzAIoFN — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 21, 2021

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Chad Norvell gave more details about the crash via Twitter, saying the plane collided with a paraglider near Weston Lakes.