Plane collides with paraglider in Fort Bend County, at least 1 dead

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39/KXAN) – Fort Bend County and federal authorities are investigating a small plane collision that killed at least one person in Fulshear Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash scene near the Brazos River. DPS said the Federal Aviation Administration was also responding to the crash.
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Chad Norvell gave more details about the crash via Twitter, saying the plane collided with a paraglider near Weston Lakes.