Pilot dies after small plane crash lands, bursts into flames in field near Killeen airport

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — A pilot has died after a small plane crashed and burst into flames in Killeen on Sunday.

Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine aircraft when it crashed in a field near East Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road at about 5:23 p.m.

The plane became fully engulfed in flames, Sgt. Washko said.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this stage.

DPS said the cause of the crash is unknown. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are on their way to the scene.

The plane left the New Braunfels Regional Airport earlier on July 4 and was on the way to Skylark Field Airport in Killeen when it crashed.