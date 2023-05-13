AUSTIN (KXAN) – The San Antonio Zoo welcomed nearly a dozen endangered baby animals just in time for Mother’s Day.
A Zoo representative said that while they celebrate all new births in the wildlife park, these ones were all the more meaningful given their conservation status in the wild. In recent months the wildlife park welcomed the following species, some critically endangered:
- Dama gazelle
- Armstrong’s Dusky Rattlesnake
- Fairy Bluebird
- Francois’ leaf monkey
- Great Blue Turaco
- Mindanao Bleeding-Heart Dove
- Northern White-Cheeked Gibbon
- Palm Cockatoos
- Psychedelic Rock Geckos
- Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise
- Red Bird-of-Paradise
“What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with the arrival of all the new moms and babies at San Antonio Zoo,” per Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Our recent baby boom is a momentous occasion for wildlife conservation and a testament to the world-class care from the animal care staff at San Antonio Zoo. We can’t wait for visitors to meet the new residents and learn just how important these babies and moms are to securing a future for their species.”