AUSTIN (KXAN) – The San Antonio Zoo welcomed nearly a dozen endangered baby animals just in time for Mother’s Day.

A Zoo representative said that while they celebrate all new births in the wildlife park, these ones were all the more meaningful given their conservation status in the wild. In recent months the wildlife park welcomed the following species, some critically endangered:

Dama gazelle

Armstrong’s Dusky Rattlesnake

Fairy Bluebird

Francois’ leaf monkey

Great Blue Turaco

Mindanao Bleeding-Heart Dove

Northern White-Cheeked Gibbon

Palm Cockatoos

Psychedelic Rock Geckos

Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise

Red Bird-of-Paradise

Photo courtesy: Hope Roth and San Antonio Zoo

“What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with the arrival of all the new moms and babies at San Antonio Zoo,” per Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Our recent baby boom is a momentous occasion for wildlife conservation and a testament to the world-class care from the animal care staff at San Antonio Zoo. We can’t wait for visitors to meet the new residents and learn just how important these babies and moms are to securing a future for their species.”