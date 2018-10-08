PHOTOS: President Bush's daughter Barbara marries in private ceremony

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barbara Pierce Bush married Craig Coyne Oct. 7, 2018 in Maine (Courtesy Paul Morse)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (KXAN) — Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, got married over the weekend in a private ceremony.

The president and his wife released a statement Monday, saying they were "delighted."

Barbara, who is a Texas native, and screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne married Sunday in Kennebunkport, Maine. Her aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, officiated the ceremony.

"The bride wore an ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown and was escorted by her father and grandfather," the statement said, adding the couple plan to live in New York City.

