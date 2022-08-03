Wildfire in Blanco County at the corner of FM 165 and Las Colinas (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Both local and state crews have kept busy this week as several wildfires have cropped up across Central Texas. In Travis, Blanco and Gillespie counties, fires ranging in size from 100 acres to approximately 1,400 have been blazing since Tuesday.

Statewide, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are more than a dozen active wildfires the agency has helped respond to, some as large as nearly 6,800 acres. The agency also reports 16 wildfires that are now 100% contained.

In Central Texas, Travis County’s Blue Bluff Fire, Blanco and Hays counties’ Smoke Rider Fire and Gillespie County’s Big Sky Fire are at varying stages of containment.

Here’s a look at the blazes keeping crews busy this week, courtesy KXAN viewers and photographers.