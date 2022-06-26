MINERAL WELLS, Texas (KXAN) — Austin firefighters are continuing to help battle a now 11,598-acre fire in Mineral Wells, which is west of Fort Worth, Sunday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service requested assistance from AFD as part of a statewide Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Four AFD members and equipment arrived to help with the Dempsey Fire on Friday.

The fire at that time had crossed the Brazos River and threatened evacuated homes and ranches.

(Photo/Austin Fire Department: Captain Doug Iannelli; Lieutenant Jason Rudloff)

Captain Doug Iannelli (Wildfire), Lieutenants Jason Rudloff (Wildfire) and Kier Nixon (Prevention) and Fire Specialist Matt Hempel (Engine 39/B shift) have helped with structure defense, direct attack and hotspot mitigation operations.

As of Sunday, the fire is 18% contained.