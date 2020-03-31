Phone town hall for veterans in Texas about COVID-19 happening Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be a telephone town hall for veterans in Texas Tuesday answering their questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting the town hall at 4 p.m. CT. People can call toll-free at (844) 227-7557.

People will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions, and he will provide information about “the VA’s continued service” as well as new and existing benefits such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to reduce veteran suicide.

Currently, Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Offices are closed to the public. Veterans can get information about benefits or file claims online

On Tuesday, Texas Land Commissioner and Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush also announced the VLB will provide temporary relief to veterans who have VLB loans. Those include a “temporary moratorium on credit reporting, evictions and foreclosures, and a temporary suspension of late payment penalties.”