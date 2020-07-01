People are sending cute letters to seniors to lift their spirits during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — These heartwarming pictures show sweet letters received by elderly residents at a retirement community in north Austin.

Back in March, Buckner Retirement Services, which operates Buckner Villas, asked Texans to lift the spirits of their seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending encouraging letters.

Texas answered the call – with more than 1,000 letters being delivered to Buckner’s six locations in the state.

The campaign is similar to one launched by the Texas Health and Human Services department, which urged people to become pen pals with residents at state hospitals and state-run assisted living centers.

Letters have been sent to Buckner’s communities by children, families and even pets.

“I love playing sports, taking care of my pets and hanging with my friends,” wrote 14-year-old Luke.

“I hope this makes your day,” he added.

“I hope you were able to adjust to quarantine and have found a way to occupy your time. Also know that we are praying for you,” Matthew wrote.

“The number of letters and amount of other mail we have seen since March is overwhelming,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services.

Buckner Villas is still asking people to send letters to their residents. Letters can be sent to: GreenRidge at Buckner Villas, 11110 Tom Adams Drive, Building A, Austin, 78753.

Only paper mail in traditional envelopes can be accepted. Packages containing goods or products will not be delivered.