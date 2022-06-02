AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — An estimated 7,485 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. last year — a number not seen in 40 years, NBC News reports.

That number is up 12% from 2020, when 6,711 deaths were reported, according to data from the nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association.

New Mexico has the highest rate of deaths per 100,000 residents at 4.77, and Nebraska has the lowest at 0.76, NBC News found after analyzing the numbers.

State Deaths per 100,000 New Mexico 4.8 Florida 4.1 Louisiana 3.8 South Carolina 3.7 Arkansas 3.5 States with the highest rate of pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents (Source: NBC News)

Where does Texas fall?

Texas had 2.79 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents in 2021, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country after Delaware and Nevada. The state had a total of 825 deaths last year, according to the data. Pedestrian deaths have increased 24.8% between 2019 and 2021.

In Austin, plans are in place to expand pedestrian barriers along 25 miles of Interstate 35. The plastic barriers add about two feet of height to the concrete median barrier, which Texas Department of Transportation officials hope will discourage people from crossing the busy roadway.

The latest data from Vision Zero shows about 70% of people died on state-controlled roads within the city of Austin. Vision Zero is a network aimed at creating safe mobility for all.

