AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he filed a lawsuit to stop the federal Department of Transportation’s new greenhouse gas reporting measure.

According to the AG’s office, the U.S. Department of Transportation does not have the authority to establish the rule.

“The mandate violates the Administrative Procedure Act. Further, the rule is arbitrary and capricious and violates the Spending Clause by impermissibly restricting the use of federal funds by requiring TxDOT to implement the greenhouse gas measure,” Paxton said.

According to a release from the AG’s office, the new rule would require the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to establish a declining carbon dioxide target associated with transportation as a performance measure for the Interstate and National Highway System.

“The federal government claims this mandate is necessary to meet the Biden administration’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to reach net-zero across the economy by 2050. The rule also requires TxDOT to measure and report progress toward the achievement of those targets,” Paxton said.