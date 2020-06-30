Partial human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Investigators found partial human remains close to the Leon River in Bell County in the search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, KWKT in Waco reports.

A release, obtained by Fox 44, from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division reports that special agents returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River for more investigative work in the search for PFC. Guillen.

Agents discovered “partial human remains” after an analysis from a forensic anthropologist. There is no confirmation as to the identity of the remains at this time, according to the release.

Army CID agents, Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the area.