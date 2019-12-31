Panola County deputy shot, killed early Tuesday morning during traffic stop

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) An East Texas sheriff’s department is mourning one of their own this morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Tuesday, while conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 10 and Farm-to-Market Road 2260.

Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said the deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on the north side of FM-10 when the driver suddenly got out of the vehicle and fired a weapon. The deputy returned fire

The Texas Rangers are on scene, along with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office criminal division processing evidence.

Area residents who heard the gunshots found the injured deputy and called for help. The deputy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, now identified as, Gregory Newsom, according to KGAS, was able to leave the scene, but was arrested in Shreveport on Bumcombe Road after crashing his car and being chased on foot.

He had to be taken down by a K9 officer and was treated for a dog bite.

A warrant for capital murder of a peace officer has been issued, for Newsom, and Panola County is awaiting extradition.

A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday for the officer killed at Still Water Cowboy Church in Carthage.

The deputy’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The East Texas 100 Club will be financially supporting the family. 100% of the funds raised support families of those killed in the link of duty.

Support for the department

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering the sacrifice and service of this brave sheriff’s Deputy.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement:

“Early this morning another law enforcement officer on duty was gun downed in Panola County after a traffic stop. This young officer leaves a grieving family and two young children behind. This is the 18th officer killed in the line of duty in Texas this year and the third this month. We’ve lost 41 officers in the line of duty in the last 5 years in Texas alone and hundreds nationwide. Please pray for this family, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement everywhere. They stand between a civilized society and total lawlessness. This violence against police must end. The first thing that must happen is the rhetoric from the radical, anti-police left, which fuels violence and hate against the brave men and women of law enforcement, must stop. It’s time for all elected officials in both parties and all Americans to come together as one, as we did after the 9/11 attack, to support our police. If we don’t, it will only get more difficult to find great men and women to take on this critical role for all of us.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Several surrounding sheriff’s offices and community members have also posted to social media to share their condolences.