Owner of Giddings restaurant killed in fire Sunday evening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed in a fire Sunday evening at a bar and grill in Giddings, Texas according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial reports of the fire were made at about 6:30 p.m. at the Loebau Wagon Stop, officials told KXAN.

“The caller stated the owner, Ed Pampell had entered the burning structure and had not come back out,” officials wrote. When the Giddings Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze, they discovered Pampell’s body inside, officials say.

The State Fire Marshall’s office was notified and the investigation was taken over by the agency.

The Giddings Volunteer fire department says it calls in state investigators whenever someone is killed in a fire. They came out Sunday night and will work to figure out where and how the fire started.

This City of Giddings is about 50 miles east of Austin and is located in Lee County.