Own your own piece of Mars — or at least a 3D copy from UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Still looking for a gift for the space junkie in your family? The University of Texas at Austin is offering a piece of Mars — or at least a 3D print.

UT is offering a model of Jezero Crater — the landing site of NASA’s upcoming Mars 2020 Rover mission — for free for anyone to download.

The replica shows in miniature the amazing landscape that awaits the NASA rover. It includes the sharp-peaked mountains that form the crater’s rim, a valley carved by an ancient river, and the river delta’s fan of sediments – which the Mars 2020 Rover will sample in search of potential microfossils, according to a UT release.

The potential microfossils would show that the “Red Planet” was home to life billions of years ago.

The model can be scaled up or down, but the standard size is about 8 by 7½ inches, about 100,000 times smaller than the area it represents on Mars.

UT Jackson School of Geosciences assistant professor Tim Goudge said in the release that feeling the model’s landscape has given him a new appreciation for the subtleties of the crater’s topography.

However, first and foremost, the model could be used as a teaching tool.

Goudge says he imagines geology students using the model to better interpret Martian topography in images sent back by the Mars 2020 Rover. The model could also allow people with visual impairments to engage with Mars exploration.