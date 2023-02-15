WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is facing a first-degree felony drug charge after police said they seized a box of paper during a traffic stop that had apparently been sprayed with liquid fentanyl.

Anival Ruis Porras, 40, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1-B over 400 grams. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, Feb. 13, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, at around 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 13, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department observed a black Ford Fusion traveling south on Central Freeway, and a records check on that vehicle revealed the tag had expired in November 2022.

Authorities said an officer stopped the vehicle in the 1100 block of Central Freeway East. The driver was identified by his license as Porras.

The affidavit said a K-9 unit with the WFPD was called to the scene of the traffic stop and conducted an open-air search around the vehicle. Police said the K-9 unit’s handler advised the dog had alerted to the presence of narcotics.

According to police, Porras also admitted to having a marijuana pipe in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Police said during a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located a box of Southworth fine papers. They said the papers in the box appeared to have a liquid substance sprayed on them.

Authorities said the substance sprayed onto the paper was swabbed and tested with a fentanyl field test kit, and the substance rendered a positive alert for the presence of fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, officers said the papers weighed a total of approximately 921.25 grams or 2.03 pounds.

Porras has two prior arrests, both of which occurred in 2006. One was for traffic violations in March 2006, and the other was for driving while intoxicated in June 2006.