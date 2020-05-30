One person in custody after Alamo Cenotaph vandalized, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A person is in custody after the Alamo Cenotaph was vandalized Friday night.

The San Antonio Police Department says that racist remarks were spray painted on the cenotaph, a standing monument to the defenders of the Alamo.

Texas land commissioner George P. Bush denounced it, calling for the perpetrator’s prosecution.

Arrows pointing downward, apparently representing the word “down,” were sprayed onto the monument next to the phrases “white supremacy,” “profit over people” and “the Alamo.”

Police also say similar remarks were spray painted in front of the statue of Toribio Losoya, also known as “Toribio Losoya, An Unsung Hero of the Alamo”, near the river walk.