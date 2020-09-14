One confirmed dead after Greyhound bus crash between Lubbock and Wichita Falls

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple first responder units were on the scene of a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a pick-up truck at U.S. 277 and U.S 183 in Baylor County, Texas on Monday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant said one person was confirmed dead and multiple passengers were seriously injured. There were 29 passengers on the bus, including some that had been picked up in Lubbock.

According to DPS, the driver of the pickup truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TexomasHomepage.com, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour-Baylor County EMS, DPS Highway Patrol and Air Evac responded to the scene of a Greyhound bus turned on its side.

According to the Greyhound website, there was one bus en route from Denver, Colorado to Dallas that was in the area of Baylor County as of 1:55 p.m. The last recorded stop for the bus was in Lubbock, where it departed at 11:05 a.m.

Greyhound released a statement following the crash:

We are devastated to have learned of the incident that occurred on schedule #7309 in Mabelle, TX involving a Greyhound bus headed from Denver to Dallas. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected and our primary concern is ensuring our passengers and driver are taken care of as we work closely with Texas DPS and emergency response personnel.

Image from texomashomepage.com