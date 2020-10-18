Oldest living Texas Football letterman dies at 107

AUSTIN (KXAN) — John Henderson, the oldest living Longhorns football letterman died on Friday, Texas Athletics announced. Henderson was 107-years-old.

Henderson and his wife, Charlotte, were named the world’s oldest living married couple by Guinness World Records in 2019. An Ecuadorian couple earned the world record with a June 2020 submission to Guinness.

John was born on Dec. 24, 1912, and Charlotte was born on Nov. 8, 1914. The Hendersons celebrated 80 years of marriage on Dec. 15, 2019. The couple moved to Longhorn Village, a retirement community for the school’s alumni, in 2009.

The couple met as students at the University of Texas in 1934 and were married in 1939. John worked for Humble Oil and Refinery Co., which later became Exxon, for 36 years.

The Hendersons loved the Longhorns.

John played four seasons at the University of Texas from 1932 to 1935, earning letterman status during his senior year under head coach Jack Chevigny. After graduation, John attended at least one Texas football game for 84 consecutive seasons until 2019.

The UT football program recognized Henderson as the oldest living Longhorn Letterman during Texas’ win over Louisiana Tech in 2019.