GARLAND, Texas (KXAN) – An Amber Alert was issued for a missing teen out of Garland, Texas, on Sunday morning.

The Garland Police Department said it was searching for 17-year-old Yadhira Medina.

Medina is described as a 5-foot Hispanic female weighing 150 pounds. Officials said she has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Medina was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt and black sweatpants with a black backpack.

Police are also looking for 20-year-old David Maldonado in connection to her abduction. He was described as a 5-foot, 7-inch Hispanic man weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Maldonado was driving a white Ford or General Motors vehicle with tan or silver trimming on the body.

Law enforcement officials believe Medina is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Any information regarding this abduction should be called to the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.