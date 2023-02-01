HARDIN COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 1-year-old Aaliyah Langford, after she was reported missing Wednesday, according to HCSO.

Aaliyah is described by authorities as white, 3-feet tall, 40 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. The second baby is Aiden Langford, who is described as a white male, 4 months old, 2-feet 6-inches tall, 25 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.

The first suspect is Tiffany Weaver, 31, who is described as white, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair and hazel eyes. The second suspect is Aaron Langford, 29, white, 6-feet 2-inches tall, 169 pounds, red hair and green eyes.

Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Weaver and Langford were seen driving a 2005 white Chrysler van with Texas license plate number bp9v603. HCSO said they were last seen in Silsbee, Texas.

Law enforcement officials said believe both children are in grave or immediate danger.

If anyone has any information in reference to the abduction, they are urged to call HCSO at (409) 246-5101.