HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at the sheriff’s office in Crockett around 2 a.m. wearing gray pants and a white shirt. He is 5’6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Zuniga was serving time for a felony charge and was able to walk away from the Houston County Jail while performing duties assigned to him as a trustee in the jail. Authorities said Melissa Pearl Ortiz planned to meet him and provide transportation.

Photo courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Both are considered armed and dangerous and people are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they see them.