ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas parents were arrested and were accused of tattooing their children by force, then tried to remove the tattoos once Child Protective Services (CPS) became involved, according to Lt. James Denby with the Zavalla Police Department.

Denby said on April 17, police were notified by CPS about parents tattooing their children and asked for Angelina County officials to be present when they went to the residence where the crime was taking place. During the visit the next day, April 18, two children ages 5 and 9 years old were taken into CPS custody.

During the investigation, Denby said the stepfather of the children, Gunner Farr, and mother, Megan Farr, were “forcefully restraining” the kids in order to give them the homemade tattoos. After more information became available, Denby said there were visible injuries to the children showing the parents tried to remove the tattoos once they found out CPS was about to get involved.

On Monday, both Gunner and Megan Farr were arrested and charged with injury to a child and unlawful restraint. Both were taken to the Angelina County Jail and the children remained in CPS custody.

Denby said the investigation is ongoing.

Angelina County is located in East Texas, about 125 miles north of Houston.