Officials confirm 5 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, community spread in Dallas County

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday night, Dallas County officials announced five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the county — in addition to a case of community spread.

The county previously had three presumptive cases.

According to Dallas County, one of the patients had no travel history — which they say indicates a case of community spread in Dallas County.

Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency pic.twitter.com/tWLOFsfagS — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 13, 2020

Now, officials are banning public and private gatherings of more than 500 people until March 20. Officials say they strongly discourage group gatherings larger than 250 people, in addition to group gatherings of more than 10 high-risk people (over 60s, underlying health conditions).

The new patients are a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s.

The order goes into effect at 11 a.m. Friday.