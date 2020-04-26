Officials at Fort Hood ask for public help finding missing soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s help to find a missing soldier who was stationed at Fort Hood.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

The Military Police at Fort Hood Military issued a “Be on the Lookout” notice to local law

enforcement. They say an extensive search is underway.

Some of her belongings, her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet, were later found in the armory room where she was working the day she was last seen.

Guillen is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.