Officer shoots, kills man during Corpus Christi catalytic converter theft attempt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVEO) — A man was shot and killed by a Corpus Christi police officer during a catalytic converter theft attempt Monday morning.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:50 a.m. on Caravelle Parkway.

An officer was walking through a parking lot when he saw a man on the ground, under a car, attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

When the officer tried to take the man into custody, a struggle took place.

While the officer was in a struggle with the suspect, another person came up to the officer with a handgun.

During that struggle, the officer shot the man with the weapon.

That suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police is still looking for the first suspect, who fled on foot.

The police officer was placed on paid administrative leave, according to police.

Police said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.