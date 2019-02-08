Officer involved in narcotics shootout relieved of duties

Related headlines Four Houston police officers shot, one injured in narcotics shootout

HOUSTON (KXAN) — One of the Houston police officers involved in a Jan. 28 narcotics raid that ended in the fatal shooting of the suspects was temporarily relieved of duties Thursday, according to KPRC in Houston.

The raid became a shootout when officers arrived to serve a warrant and were struck by gunfire. Several officers were shot, including two officers who were shot in the face.

According to KPRC, the Houston Police Officers' Union released a statement saying that the officer was not one of the officers injured during the incident.

“We have confirmed that at least one narcotics officer has been relieved of duty due to ongoing questions that cannot be answered until the case agent is interviewed,” HPOU’s statement read. “Unfortunately, his gunshot wound has resulted in him being incapacitated while surgeries continue. Any assumptions or conclusions made prior to the interview taking place are just assumptions.”

The Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a written statement that a grand jury will ultimately decide whether charges are filed. Ogg stated: “As is our policy, every shooting by a police officer — in every instance — is presented to a grand jury to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.”