Now enforced: Bars, restaurants may face suspended liquor licenses if they exceed capacity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting this week, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will be stepping up its enforcement efforts of bars and restaurants who are over capacity or not following social distancing guidelines. Those breaking the rules could have their liquor licenses suspended for 30 days for a first offense and 60 for a second.

Previously, TABC had gone around to establishments that sell alcohol and focusing on educating them about the rules. There are checklists online for them to follow, which includes limiting indoor capacity to 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants under the latest reopening rules. People also must be able to maintain six feet of social distancing and there must be hand sanitizing options available.

“TABC has inspected thousands of businesses this year and found that most are operating responsibly and following the rules,” it said in a release. “But if the agency receives a report that a business is out of compliance, TABC will visit that location, confirm the report, and take action to ensure the business faces the just consequences.”