North Texas teen mows American flag into lawn to honor soldier friend

HASLET, Texas (KXAN/CNN) — A North Texas teenager mowed his lawn to remember a U.S. Army soldier friend who died.

Cameron James spent four hours making the flag, putting the mower on different settings and adding the final touches with a weed eater, according to the Dallas CNN affiliate.

“Last year my dad wanted me to do this to celebrate 4th of July and then this year, just like, last week, one of my best friends from scouting died in the Army,” James said.

James met Kevin Christian through the Boy Scouts. Christian died by suicide June 23, according to the Military Times. He had been serving in Arizona and helping to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn’t know him,” James said.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go here for a list of resources.