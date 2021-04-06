North Texas police officer, 6 year-old daughter killed in chain-reaction crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN/NBC DFW) — The Celina Police Department in North Texas is mourning the loss of one of its own officers — in addition to his six-year-old daughter.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports Celina PD Detective K.C. Robinson, 33, was killed, along with daughter Brynlee, while they were in a line of vehicles waiting for students to depart a school bus on Monday.

At this time, a garbage truck slammed into the back of Robinson’s vehicle — setting off a chain reaction.

DPS says several other people were taken to the hospital for treatment and that none of the children on the bus were harmed.

Robinson, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, served Celina PD for three and half years.

“Every heart in this tight-knit community breaks tonight as we learn of the loss of Detective KC Robinson and his daughter, Brynlee,” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “Detective Robinson served our city as passionately as he loved his family, and we will deeply miss his presence on our streets and in our lives.”

A memorial for Robinson and Brynlee has been set up outside the Celina City Council Chambers.