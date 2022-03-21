JACKSBORO, Texas (KXAN) — A high school and animal shelter in north Texas were damaged by a possible tornado Monday afternoon, according to reports from NBC 5.

The news outlet is reporting the gymnasium at Jacksboro High School in Jack County, Texas may have taken a direct hit. The high school told NBC 5 all students are safe. Jacksboro is about an hour and 15 minutes northwest of Fort Worth.

The Jacksboro Animal Shelter was also damaged, NBC 5 said. Animal shelter staff told the news outlet they were out surveying the damage.

NBC 5 reports a shelter has been set up in Jacksboro at the Twin Lakes Activity Center at 1114 TX-59.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.