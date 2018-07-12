North Texas couple considers divorce to afford daughter’s medical care

SANGER, Texas (WCMH) – A Texas couple is considering a drastic step to save one of their children.

Happily married couple Jake and Maria Grey say they are thinking of getting a divorce in order to help their special needs daughter get the medical care she needs.

They say they don’t want to take that step, but it may be the only way to qualify for Medicaid to cover sky-high medical costs, Today reported.

The Greys’ six-year-old daughter, Brighton, has a rare chromosomal disorder, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. She is developmentally still a newborn and requires round-the-clock attention.

Even with health insurance, they spend nearly $15,000 a year out of pocket on health care. Jake’s income of $40,000 a year is too much to qualify for Medicaid. State assistance is available, but there is a very long waiting list.

“We’re No. 60,000,” Maria said.

By filing for divorce, Maria would become a single, jobless mother of two on paper and qualify for Medicaid.

“We shouldn’t have to make that sacrifice to get our child Medicaid,” Maria said.

“It’s drowning us to try to keep up with her medical expenses,” Jake said. “We’ve done everything we can do to try to keep her afloat, and we’re going to reach a point where we can’t do it and we won’t have another option. We don’t know what to do.”