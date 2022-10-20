(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.

The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.

The forecast is heavily influenced by the presence of La Niña, which was forecasted 75% likely to stick around through the winter months.

La Niña tends to split the country in half, bringing a dry winter to the southern half and a wetter winter to the northern half.

You can see that pattern in the forecast map released Thursday (below): A band of dry conditions is expected from coast-to-coast, impacting the entire southern half of the U.S.

The south is in for a dry winter, while the Pacific Northwest could see extra rain and snow, NOAA forecasters predict. (Photo: NOAA)

While La Niña looks like it will bring bad news to the already drought-plagued southwest this winter, it’s a different story in the Pacific Northwest. La Niña winters tend to bring more precipitation, not less, to the region.

The rest of the country is a bit of a mystery. Every state shown in white on the map above has equal chances of having above-average precipitation and below-average precipitation.

When it comes to temperature, it’s looking like it will be a warm winter this year for many states, according to the new NOAA outlook. The West, South and Northeast all have a good chance of above-average warmth between November and January.

The hottest conditions are expected in the southwest (Arizona, New Mexico and Texas).

Much of the country is in for a warm winter, NOAA Predicts. (Photo: NOAA)

If forecasters’ predictions hold true, and La Niña sticks around through January, it’ll be the third La Niña winter in a row – a rare phenomenon we’ve only seen twice since 1950. However, new research suggests recurring La Niña years are growing more common due to climate change.