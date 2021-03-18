No active shooter scene at Walmart in San Antonio, man arrested in parking lot

San Antonio police responded to 1603 Vance Jackson Road for a “disturbance with a gun involved,” and took a man into custody Thursday. (NBC News photo)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Police have a man in custody Thursday after they responded to what they described as a “disturbance with a gun involved” at a north San Antonio Walmart.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to the Walmart at 1603 Vance Jackson Road near Balcones Heights in San Antonio and took a man in custody they believe is connected with the disturbance.

No injuries were reported, SAPD said, and it wasn’t an active shooter scene. Police are working to secure the scene. The store was evacuated as a precaution, SAPD said, and the disturbance ended in the parking lot.

🚨Active Investigation🚨 Officers are currently working a scene at the Walmart at Vance Jackson and IH-10. There was no active shooter. A disturbance ended in the parking lot and the store was evacuated as a precaution. No shots were inside. Please avoid this area. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 18, 2021

We will have more details on the incident as they become available.