COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the Copperas Cove Police Department, conducted a prostitution operation.

The operation targeted individuals seeking to exploit and victimize minors online, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

As a result of this operation, nine suspected child predators were arrested. The following individuals listed were arrested and are charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18.

All pictures are courtesy of the Copperas Cove Police Department:





L-R: Allen Ward Maycroft, Andre Mikael Kpazahi and Sterling Ray Alford.





L-R: Joseph Brian O’Rourke, Hermenegildo Prado-Perez and Jayden Christopher Pullom.





L-R: Darshan Jitendrabhai Patel, Quincy Dandre Harris and Benjamin Joseph Zupancic.