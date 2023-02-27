SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for crimes against children over the weekend.

According to a release from Homeland Security Investigation Dallas San Angelo Field Office, 9 men were arrested in San Angelo after a joint investigation led by HSI with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Angelo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies was conducted. HSI says that joint operations with other law enforcement agencies are critical in protecting children from exploitation.

The following individuals were booked in the detention center:

David De La O – Online solicitation of a minor

Travis Kelly – Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Benjamin Andrade – Possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor

Domingo Cantu – Online solicitation of a minor

Devon Hudson – Online solicitation of a minor

Terry Fendley – Aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram

Tam Bien – Online solicitation of a minor

Luis Ocegueda – Online solicitation of a minor

Joseph Garcia – Aggravated sexual assault of a child

De La O, Hudson and Cantu are all incarcerated in the Tom Green County Detention Center each on a bond of $25,000. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office jail reports that Bien and Ocegueda were released on bond.

In the state of Texas, the online solicitation of a minor is punishable by two to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.

Mugshot: Benjamin Andrade 2-25-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Andrade was booked into the detention center on February 25 and has a bond set at $50,000. He was charged with both possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony that is punishable by two to up to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000.

Garcia, Kelly and Fendley were also booked into the Tom Green County jail for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Fendley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Kelly remains incarcerated with a bond of $100,000 while Fendley’s bond is $107,500. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that Garcia was released on February 26.

Those convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child can be punished by five to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.