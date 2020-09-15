Nexstar to host live telecast of John Cornyn, MJ Hegar debate as they vie for U.S. Senate seat

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – Incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn, and former Air Force helicopter pilot, Democrat MJ Hegar, will meet on the debate stage for the first time Oct. 9 as they vie to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. will host the exclusive, live telecast of the debate on 15 stations, expected to reach as many as 21 million people across the state.

“U.S. Senate Debate – Texas” will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. CT, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, Texas. People can watch the debate on KXAN or through a livestream on kxan.com.

KXAN-TV news anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer, Gromer Jeffers, Jr., will moderate the debate and ask questions related to education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

The candidates will also respond to viewer-submitted questions. People can submit questions for the debate via email to reportit@KXAN.com and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #txsenatedebate.

“The ‘US Senate Debate – Texas’ is the first statewide forum in which voters can hear directly from the candidates about the issues that matter most to them and their families before heading to the ballot box this November,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations throughout Texas to bring this exclusive live debate to our viewers across the state. We are grateful to the candidates for their participation, and to the outstanding local communities we serve across Texas for their continued viewership and engagement.”

The upcoming election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. People can visit VoteTexas.gov to check if they are registered to vote or to register.

The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: