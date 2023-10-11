HOUSTON (KXAN) — A study published on Wednesday by the Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF) claimed that polling data of Texans shows a “growing health care affordability and access crisis” in the state.

“This is more than a health care crisis; It’s a statewide crisis,” said Dr. Ann Barnes, EHF president and CEO, in a press release. “These numbers paint a grim picture of the barriers Texans face in accessing essential medical care.”

Some data points in that press release include:

68% of Texans skipped or postponed medical care because of cost;

66% of Texans without insurance do not have a primary care doctor;

50% of Texans put off necessary health care; and,

35% did not fill a prescription because of cost.

The first data point is up from 59% in 2022.

The struggles to afford health care varies by race and income. The study found 62% of Hispanic Texans and 55% of Black Texans reported difficulties in affording healthcare costs, compared to 44% of white Texans.

The study’s sample size was 1,201 adults living in Texas and the researchers contacted them via online and telephone polling. The press release states that the margin of error is +/- three percentage points.