AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday showed the Texas governor’s race was tightening. These results were in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

The pool results showed that 48% of Texas voters supported Republican Governor Greg Abbott, and 43% supported democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

In Dec. 2021, the governor had 52% compared to O’Rourke at 37%.