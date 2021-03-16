New Public Utility Commission chair, appointed in early March, resigns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday night the recently-appointed chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, Arthur D’Andrea, has resigned.

“Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea. I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal,” Abbott said in a statement.

D’Andrea is from Austin and has served as a commissioner on the PUC since November 2017. He was chosen to lead the commission as chair by Abbott on March 3 after its previous chair, DeAnn Walker, stepped down.

The PUC has authority over the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT. Both agencies have come under fire since the deadly winter storms that blew through Texas in mid February, spurring a wave of resignations.

D’Andrea was the lone member of the commission after two other resignations, including Walker’s.

“I hereby resign effective immediately upon the appointment of my successor. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve the State of Texas,” his resignation letter states.